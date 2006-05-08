Smart Money - Saving Gets Harder

By: Wes Wallace

It gets harder and harder to stretch your hard earned dollar these days. With more gas pains and wallet pains from paying up to fuel up, it seems as if all your money goes right into the gas tank.

There are plenty other reasons though, why it's harder to save. Last year was the first year since the depression for negative personal savings. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the savings rate dropped to -.5%.

"If you got it, you save it, if you don't got it, you don't save it," explains John Davis, a consumer from Sikeston, "That's a fact, things go up, and your paycheck doesn't. So what are you going to do? You gotta cut somewhere and most people aren't going to cut the fun, they're going to cut the savings."

That's exactly why some financial experts say people don't save like they should.

"One of the issues is that people want a lot of stuff, they like to buy things and you're starting to see more and more people living inside all their income," says Derieck Hodges, a Certified Financial Planner, "So when the car breaks down, or if something happens to the house, or there's a medical emergency, when you don't have that savings, that's when people get stressed out."

Besides shelling out for gas, there's also the issue of credit cards.

"It's really hard to stretch your money these days," says Ken Whitehorn of Cape Girardeau, "There's the increasing cost of living, and it's just hard to establish a savings account and the next thing you know, you gotta reach in and pay for this our that."

Things aren't what they used to be either.

"Previous generations did a better job of taking part of their income and saving it," says Derieck Hodges, "Now many people are using every bit of that, and a lot more than their income."

That's why financial experts recommend making a financial plan, getting control of your spending, and having at least three to six months of your monthly expenses set aside for emergencies. It seems like a lot to ask for, but saving now could save you a lot more in the future.