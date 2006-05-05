Union County Man Faces Sex Charges

By: Wes Wallace

A Union County teen goes missing for several days, but is back home after the man she went away with was arrested on several charges.

Prosecutors say on Saturday evening, 21-year old Andrew Jackson Trammel of Ware, met up with the 15-year old girl in Anna. Investigators did determine the teen went willingly with Trammel, but says she did not consent to any sexual acts.

The teen claims Trammel did forcibly have sex with her, now prosecutors charged him with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

After the two met up in Anna on Saturday evening, Union County State's Attorney Allen James say Trammel apparently had sexual contact with the teen, and then took her to his grandmother's house in Royalton, where he also sexually abused the girl.

The girl's parents reported her missing on Saturday night. On Monday, police located the teen and arrested Trammel. He's in the TriCo Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. The criminal sexual assault charge is a class x felony, and it's the most serious felony in the state of Illinois.