High Tech Dummy Teaches High Flying Emergency Team

By: Erica Byfield

There are advances in the health field constantly.

But it's not too often you hear about improvements for emergency crews that take to the sky.

Lori Barnes and Michael Federico deal with life and death situations, there's no time for second guessing, they have to get it right the first time.

"You have to be able to evaluate your patient and do it quickly," said Barnes.

In this high stress profession the key to knowing how to treat trauma patients like "Phil".

"This man is as being a human being as a human being because he does everything you would do," said Barnes.

Phil may only be a mannequin, but he breaths, bleeds, blinks, has a heartbeat, and a pulse. And those skills put this almost one hundred thousand dollar dummy above the rest.

"To the best of my knowledge we are the only air medical service that offers this type of technology," said Kenny Watts.

"You get to practice your critical care thinking and your skills," said Barnes.

Sky Med services Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois, and it's this flight crew's goal to save lives, and Barnes takes that seriously.

"Were not just in here as flight suit to be looking good and we do take our job very serious and out main priority is our patients," said Barnes.

She adds next time you see them in the sky you'll know this medical flight crews trained for "life-like" experiences.

Sky med started using "Phil" in January, and he serves as a training tool for medial flight crews through out the state of Kentucky.