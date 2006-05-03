Police go with Pedal Power Over Horse Power

By: CJ Cassidy

Jackson, MO - H

igh gas prices are fueling police concerns

across the country, forcing many departments to c

hang

e

the way they operate.

P olice in J ackson have a plan to cut fuel costs.

S ome officers say they'll really be putting the pedal to the metal .

"W e'll be very active. We won't be able to cover 40 or 50 miles a night , but we're going to be able to get to places a lot quicker sometimes while patrol cars are on other side of town ," Officer Jackie Wilson says.

J ackson police point out the only thing they might burn on these bikes , will be rubber.

"A nother thing is savings on gas. W ith the cost of fuel going up , we're not going to be riding around in patrol cars burning up gasoline ," Lt. Rodney Barnes says.

O nly two police officers plan on making the transition to bikes at this time. T hat follows an extensive training program with the I nternational P olice M ountain B ike A ssociation.

O fficer W ilson says he can't wait to test his new wheels.

"T here's areas in the park you can't get to, in a patrol car, and you can on a bike. very stealthy very quiet, sneak up on a lot of people ," he says.

"I t's an extension of our community policing effort. W e want to get our officers out amongst the public, what better way than being on a bicycle instead of a car driving past ," Barnes says.

A nd as police look to summer and extra patrolling , they're counting on pedal power to keep the fuel budget out of the red.

"W e have our 4th of J uly and our H omecomers . I t's going to help out a lot ," Wilson says.

J ackson police have had officers on bikes in the past , but only for special events.