Child Sex Assault Case Involves Family

Child Sex Assault Case

By: CJ Cassidy A 62-year-old man

sits behind bars in the

T

ri-

C

ounty

J

ail for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children.

P rosecutors say R obert S mith of U nion C ounty denies the accusations against him.

A mother of one of the children involved, filed a police report against S mith.

T oday, after we agreed to protect her identity, she shared her story with us, speaking out against the man she claims robbed her ten - year - old son of his innocence.

"O

ne morning he came to me and told me

,

M

ommy

I've got to

tell you something

, and he

told me what happened

," T

hat's

when "may"

as we'll call her, first realized something might be wrong in the relationship her son had with

R

obert

S

mith.

"H

e always came and picked him up took him places done things with him

, because his

dad didn't really have much to do with him.

I

never thought anything of it.

I

t's his grandfather

.

I

never questioned it at all

,

never had any reason to

," May says.

U

nion

C

ounty

S

tate's

A

ttorney

A

llen

J

ames says

M

ay's child wasn't the only one

S

mith sexually assaulted.

"I

t involves three different children

,

under the ages of 13.

T

wo of the children being girls

,

he digitally penetrated them

. The

other child being a boy, there was penile penetration with him

. The children ranged in age from two to ten," James says.

"I

asked him why

, and

he swore to me

"I

didn't do anything

, I

didn't do anything

"

but you have three little kids who say differently who are you going to believe?

" May asks.

T

hrough her struggles to help her son

,

M

ay hopes others learn a lesson from her pain.

"I

don't trust anybody right now.

N

obody.

I've got to

question everybody about everything

," she says. S

mith faces eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

T

hose are all

X

-felony charges

;

the highest felony charges in

I

llinois.

I

f convicted,

S

mith faces anywhere from six to thirty years in prison on each count.