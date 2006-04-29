Heartland Reaction To "United 93"

By: Hollly Brantley

Cape Girardeau, MO - People in the Heartland are reacting to the new movie "United 93". The film is Hollywood's first about the September 11, 2001 Attacks.

It's a story that brings back memories, the events true, the ending you already know. "United 93" takes moviegoers inside the hijacking of the fourth plane that never reached its target.

"I'm just still shaken," said Tracy Gant of Dexter, just moments after watching the film.

"United 93" recreates the flight in actual time.

"I don't think it's too soon to be showing this," said Gant.

"I read a lot of transcripts on the film," said Herman Moore of Cape Girardeau. "It was accurate. I wanted to see how accurate it was. I like how it happened in real time."

Some of the first audiences to see "United 93" say they were too emotional to talk about their feelings. Others feel it was a fitting tribute.

"If it had been a year it would have been too soon," said Moore. "But, it's been a little while."

'It gives a really good perspective on what people may have been feeling from the military to the people on the planes," said Gant.