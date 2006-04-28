Getting a Better Night's Sleep

By: Arnold Wyrick

Murphysboro, IL -- When it comes to getting a better night's sleep many people can only dream about it. That's because there are 87 sleeping disorders affecting humans. The two most common sleeping problems are sleep apnea, and periodic limb movement.

For Murphysboro resident Kendall Waller, she suffers from sleep apnea, where she stops breathing in her sleep. It's a problem not only for her, but her family too.

"My husband became sleep deprived because of my problem, because he'd lay awake wondering if I'm going to breathe. We've actually had to sleep in separate rooms," Waller said.

Waller turned to Saint Joseph's Sleep Disorder Center for help with her problem.

"I do think it's a problem that a lot of people even if they have it, they don't want to talk about it. they don't want other people to know about it," Waller said.

The Medical Director of the center Doctor Terry Brown explains there are things we can do in order to get a better night of sleep.

"Some of the things people can do to mess themselves up is, one thing not having a regular wake up time. Another thing is having an irregular going to bed time. Now having an irregular wake up time is worst," Doctor Brown said.

So just how much sleep does someone need?

"A person should be on vacation. They should note the time they go to bed. And they should not have anything pressing the next day. And then when they've woke up several times and they can't go back to sleep, that's probably how many hours sleep they need," Doctor Brown said.

Doctor Brown points out that one of the main factors contributing to a person not getting the rest they need stems from within their own body.

"A lot of times people will notice as they gain weight, that suddenly their snoring gets louder. And at the same point their spouse may say that they stopped breathing. It can develop at any age if you gain enough weight. It's very much tied into probably 80% correlated with weight."

Waller is only beginning her treatments for her sleeping disorder. But she hopes it'll be helpful for her to regain her mental, and physical health.