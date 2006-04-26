Meth Addict's Son Speaks Out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Meth Addict's Son Speaks Out

By: CJ Cassidy

Here in the Heartland we know the terrible pain and suffering methamphetamine use can cause.Now a St. Louis woman and her husband want U.S. leaders to realize just how harmful the drug is.

But they aren't the only ones making a statement.Their teenage son has attracted quite a bit of attention also.It's a story about beating the odds.

Joe Binkley, 18-years old, not only avoided going down the same path as his drug addicted parents, he's also proving himself a role model to other teens as he prepares to start a new life in the Heartland.

"The hearing was a very nerve wracking thing to do because you're getting up in front of senators and house members.

They're asking you questions, and you've got to tell a story," Binkley says.

That story got nation-wide attention Tuesday, along with a few chuckles.

"I've been accepted to Southeast Missouri State University. I've only got two scholarships. So I'm looking for a little more funding than that," he says. Back in St. Louis Wednesday, the Ritnour High Senior slips back into his normal role as campus DJ.

School, he says helps him overcome the tough times.

But even now Binkley struggles to forget the day he came face to face with his worst fears: his mother using drugs.

"Whenever I walked in she was surprised. She kind of like tried pulling her arms back, but she had a needle in her arms. I was stunned pretty much. So I closed the door, went to my room and cried," he recalls.

Today, Binkley credits long term rehab programs for helping his family and also having a brighter future to look forward to.

He heads to SEMO this Fall, armed with a 3.8 grade point average.

"I'm kind of proud of myself now, with everyone paying attention I'm getting good jobs and pats on the back," he says.

Binkley says he was never tempted to use drugs himself.

He hopes to become a teacher when he graduates college.

He's already started reaching out to youngsters to tell them his story and also give them advice on how to stay away from drugs.

He plans to continue to do so when he starts college in the fall.

The government study that brought Binkley and his parents to Washington, D.C. showed substance abuse admissions from methamphetamine have increased by 25% from 2002 until 2004.

