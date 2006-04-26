Meth Addict's Son Speaks Out

By: CJ Cassidy H

ere in the

H

eartland we know the terrible pain and suffering methamphetamine use can cause.

N

ow a

S

t.

L

ouis woman and her husband want

U.S.

leaders to realize just how harmful the drug is.

B ut they aren't the only ones making a statement. T heir teenage son has attracted quite a bit of attention also. I t's a story about beating the odds.

J oe B inkley, 18-years old, not only avoided going down the same path as his drug addicted parents , he's also proving himself a role model to other teens as he prepares to start a new life in the H eartland.

"T

he hearing was a very nerve wracking thing to do because you're getting up in front of senators and house members.

T

hey're asking you questions

, and

you've got to tell a story

," Binkley says.

T

hat story got nation-wide attention

T

uesday, along with a few chuckles.

"I

've been accepted to

Southeast Missouri State University

.

I

've only got two scholarships.

S

o

I

'm looking for a little more funding than that

," he says.

B

ack in

S

t.

L

ouis

W

ednesday

,

the

R

itnour

H

igh

S

enior slips back into his normal role as campus

DJ.

S

chool

,

he says helps him overcome the tough times.

B

ut even now

B

inkley str

u

ggles to forget the day he came face to face with his worst fears

:

his mother using drugs.

"W

henever

I

walked in she was surprised

. She

kind of like tried pulling her arms back

,

but she had a needle in her arms.

I

was stunned pretty much.

So I

closed the door, went to my room and cried

," he recalls.

T

oday

, B

inkley credits long term rehab programs for

helping his family and also

having a brighter future to look forward to.

H

e heads to

SEMO

this

F

all

,

armed with a 3.8 grade point average.

"I

'm kind of proud of myself now

, w

ith everyone paying attention I'm getting good jobs and pats on the back

," he says. B

inkley

says he was never tempted to use drugs himself. He

hopes to become a teacher when he graduates college.

H

e's already started reaching out to youngsters to tell them his story and also give them advice on how to stay away from drugs.

H

e plans to continue to do so when he starts college in the fall.

T

he government study that brought

Binkley

and his parents to

W

ashington

, D.C.

showed substance abuse admissions from methamphetamine have increased by 25

%

from 2002 until 2004.