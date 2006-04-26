FEMA Trailers Provide Temporary Home

By: Wes Wallace

Caruthersville, MO - A pile of debris next to a white trailer. That's what Eunice Blair now calls home.

"You got a roof over your head, you ain't gonna get wet, you have a place to sleep, that's all that matters," says Blair, whose home was destroyed by an F-3 tornado earlier this month.

Despite losing the house and most everything inside, Blair tries to keep a positive outlook. What helps, ever so slightly, is the fact Blair and her husband were one of the first families in Caruthersville to receive a FEMA trailer.

"It's just temporary, until we get established and our place back here," explains Blair, "It may be six months, a year, two years, to get it back, but we'll it do and we know it'll take time."

On Monday, Governor Matt Blunt toured Blair's temporary home and several others with new trailers. Billy Joe Cobb is one of those people. He's lived in Caruthersville all his life, a place he's called home for 62-years, gone, in the blink of an eye.

"It blowed all the roofing off, shingles, damage inside, it's an old house," says Cobb, "The tornado itself didn't hardly scare me much, but when it was over and I came and saw all the stuff just demolished, that's when I got really shook up!"

Cobb and others can take comfort in the fact FEMA stepped in to give him a home, at least for a little while. So for folks like Cobb and Eunice Blair, they can try to pick up the pieces and put their lives back together.

"It's an act of God and we can't question," claims Blair, "You live with it, you deal with it, you keep right on going."