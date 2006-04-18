Bontaniques on the Square

Botaniques on the Square is a unique shop offering flowers in every from beautifully displayed in distinctive vignettes. Step into the grandeur of the wonderful old building where unparalleled elegance is the rule. Natural light dances across tabletops full of crystal, silver, pewter and gifts from around the world. You will find yourself bedazzled by the 2nd floor showroom full of baby items, fairies and beautiful home decor.
Location:
20 West Columbia Street
Farmington, MO
573-756-9991
1-888-756-9991(toll free)
Store Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
