Missing Teen Found Dead

By: Ryan Tate

Ste. Genevieve County, MO - Investigators found 17-year-old Wade Lurk Monday, at the bottom of Goose Creek Lake in St. Francois County. He was still in his car. Lurk went missing March 31st, after leaving a party where underage drinking was going on. Investigators think he hit a wall near the road, then veered into the lake.

"This is being classified as a motor vehicle accident until the investigation leads us in a different direction," Corporal Al Nothum of the Missouri State Police said.

"We've been preparing for this all along. Preparing for an outcome," Wade's father Mike said. "We now know where Wade is at. We know that he's in Heaven with God our Father," Mother Tina Lurk said.

An autopsy will be performed in St. Francois County Tuesday. Toxicology results will be back from one to four weeks.

According to investigators, a fisherman spotted Wade's missing Nissan Stanza 75 to 80 feet from the shore around 11:30 Monday morning. Crews pulled the car out of the water at 4:30 PM. Lurk's family was notified of the discovery moments after it was found.