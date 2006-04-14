"Timmy the Twister" Protects Bootheel Town

By: Jason Lindsey

Caruthersville, MO -- When folks drive through the intersection at 7th and Ward in Caruthersville it's not the recent tornado damage that's grabbing their attention. It's Timmy the Twister!

Timmy the Twister's goal is to prepare the public by announcing the potential for severe weather. The sign will change depending on the risk. If you drive by you might see none, which means no severe weather is expected. You might also see slight, moderate, or high, which means keep on the look out.

Caruthersville Fire Chief Charlie Jones says his city is the only one in the Heartland with this new tool. He says folks drive by the fire station just to see that day's severe weather risk.