Inmate Mistakenly Released

By: CJ Cassidy

Charleston, MO - F rom deadly shootings to a citizen vigil to take back the s treets , people in Charleston are dealing with a good amount of bad news recently.

Now Mississippi C ounty jailers recover from the latest controversy. T he mistaken release of a suspected gunman , previously accused of murder.

T

he

S

heriff blames

A

ntoine

A

tchison's release on clerical errors and a lack of communication between the county circuit clerk's office and the detention center.

M

eanwhile, the prosecutor says the whole ordeal might never have happened if witnesses in

C

harleston would just stand up against the violence

. L

iterally

,

take the stand and testify.

"H

e had himself a little furlough

. He

just went out with friends and family he ran around some

," Sheriff Keith Moore says.

A

tchison's back behind bars

,

and

M

oore agrees he should never have been running free in the first place.

P

rosecutor

D

arren

C

ann explains where the confusion came in

.

M

urder charges against atchison were dismissed earlier this week

,

in the shooting death of

C

hance

K

itchen back in 2004.

"It's the s

econd time the key witness did not show up.

W

ithout him

there was

simply no evidence to link

A

ntoine to the actual shooting so it was discharged

," Cann says.

B

ut

A

tchison faces more charges for an alleged shooting in

a

housing project two years ago.

"S

o we've got two counts of assault

in the

first

degree, two

counts of armed criminal action,

two

counts of unlawful use of a weapon

," Cann points out.

T

hat's why

S

heriff

M

oore says he reacted so quickly to get

A

tchison off the streets.

"I

talked to the m

omma

and told her it was

best for him to turn himself in

and

it worked out

," Moore says.

N

ow following what they refer to as a close call other folks admit a change of attitude may be just what th

e

city needs.

"W

e all do need to step up a little bit try to keep our kids we have too many children innocent bystanders getting hurt too

," Rob Gary, a Charleston says.

"I

f

I

see anything

I

'm telling so

I

don't know why they do that

," another resident, Janis Owen says.

P

rosecutor

C

ann agrees it takes willing witnesses for the justice system to work.

"I

f the kew witness would've come forward there would be no question

," Cann says.

S

heriff

M

oore says he plans on making sure he resolves communication issues between the jail and circuit clerks' office.