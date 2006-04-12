Top Notch Oran Scientists

By: Jason Lindsey

Oran, MO -- Science fair season is in full gear and kids are showing off their science skills left and right.

At Oran Elementary students held the first science fair since 1967. This school isn't alone, more and more small town schools across the Heartland are adding science fairs.

According to 5th grade teacher Janet Randolph it's because kids are becoming interested in science. The best news, the science fair at this Heartland school will explode into the future. Randolph says, she hopes to have a science fair every year and that it will spread throughout the school to the upper grades.