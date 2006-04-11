Bullets Found in Car Returned from Police

By: CJ Cassidy Charleston, MO - S

ome disturbing allegations involving the

C

harleston

P

olice

D

epartment

. People

in town have been on edge ever since a rash of recent shootings.

N

ow

,

one victim's family members say they don't feel police are taking them seriously.

B

obbie

D

onigan says her daughter barely escaped with her life when someone shot at her car recently

, a

nd she says when they got that car back from police

,

you won't believe what they found inside

.

"M

y nephew

found a bullet laying back here

," she says pointing to the trunk of the car, "

there was a bullet there they apparently missed that bullet

!"

T

hat's not all

D

onigan claims her nephew found in her daughter's car.

"W

hen he broke the tire down

an

other bullet was still in the tire.

Y

et

C

harleston

P

olice said they were keeping the car because they were collecting evidence

," she says.

D

onigan believes the bullets were left behind after someone shot at her daughter's car last week.

S

he's since handed the bullets over to

police

.

C hief P aul J ohnson says he knows nothing about them.

H owever , he fears folks will keep seeing th e same kind of violence in town , if they don't stand up for themselves.

T he biggest problem J ohnson says he faces : not having people step forward when they've witnessed a crime.

"I think it's because of intimidation they get labelled as a snitch , and when they get labelled as a snitch, they get threatened out on the streets," Mississippi County Prosecutor D arren C ann says. He agrees a lack of witnesses is one of the key problems in C harleston.

S o he's doing his part to keep the violence down.

"If they're behind on their child support payments, I'm charging them with felonies . I'm also requesting $ 3500 cash only bond on traffic violations . It's just something to get people we know of , or suspect are responsible for these shootings to at least get them confined for a time ," Cann explains.

Meanwhile Bobbie Donigan hopes C ann's efforts help police track down whoever shot her daughter's car ; but she has her doubts.

"I' m feeling like , I don't mean to sound prejudiced but they don't give a fat rat because these are black people shooting black people ," she says.

C hief J ohnson says there are still no suspects in th at shooting or in the one that claimed 23 - year - old J ustin R obinson's life two weeks ago .

J ohnson also doesn't think the violence is a result of any actual gangs .