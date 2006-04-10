Search Expands for Missing Teen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ste. Genevieve, MO

Search Expands for Missing Teen

Search Expands for Missing Teen
By: CJ Cassidy

Ste. Genevieve, MO - Over the years we've told you many stories of folks right here in the heartland who disappear without a trace.

But friends and family of a missing Ste. Genevieve teen say they won't give up without a fight.

Wade Lurk vanished April 1st, after attending an underage drinking party near Goose Creek Lake.

After extensive searches, police and family now believe Wade wasn't in an accident.

So, some local businessmen and women want to do their part to expand the search.

"It's something you expect to happen to someone else so far. It's not the worst thing, we're still hoping for a good outcome," Wade Lurk's father says.

Instead he says happy memories seem to be a thing of the past.

These days Michael and his family are consumed with questions about Wade's disappearance.

The high school senior was last seen crawling into his car to take a nap after an underage drinking party. So far his car is also reported missing. "Since we don't know if he's in the area best thing we can do is get the word out," Michael Wade says.

That's exactly what Jerry Klein wants to do.

He and business owner Gary Eakin came up with the idea of sending out missing person fliers attached to the outside of their cargo pallets.

"Just think of the truck drivers out on the roads people on the docks who handle this through terminal it's just visibility it's a shot in the dark but every little bit helps," Klein says.

So far Klein's dropped off fliers at more than a dozen companies, that ships goods across the US.

"This hits home. It hits everybody's home and I can only imagine what the parents and grandparents feel," Klein says.

Michael Lurk can't quite describe what he's going through, but appreciates all these kind strangers' efforts to track down his beloved son.

"Just keep us in your prayers," he says.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff is also hopeful the fliers will help.

You may have already seen some of them at the Southeast Missouri Campus or at the SIU campus.

A $ 25,000reward is also still being offered to anyone who provides information that leads police to Wade Lurk.

Powered by Frankly