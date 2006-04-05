Police Still Need Help Finding Missing Teen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ste. Genevieve, MO

Police Still Need Help Finding Missing Teen

By: CJ Cassidy

Police suspended the search for a 17-year-old Ste. Genevieve High School Senior, but say they're still following up on leads.

Wade Lurk disappeared early Saturday morning, after attending a house party at Goose Creek Lake.

Investigators say can't rule anything out at this time, but they don't have evidence of foul play.

They say they're just as baffled as Lurks' parents are, because it doesn't look like this is your typical case of a teenage runaway either.

"Things were going good, his report card had just come out, he was an honor roll student, and we were leaving for a family vacation Friday," Mike Lurk, Wade's father says, adding "he's enrolled at Missouri State University and is looking forward to graduation and college."

That's why the Lurk family can't believe their son would run away.

The teen was last seen sleeping in his car outside a cabin on Goose Creek Lake around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say more than 40 teens attended what they call an underage drinking party there, but say that's where the trail ends.

"He didn't have a lot of money with him, and he didn't have clothes. He had a cell phone which was charging in his car that had never been turned on, and so we know he hasn't used it," Cpl. Al Nothum with the Missouri Highway Patrol says.

Firefighter Bob Reeves helped rescue crews search the five lakes in the area.

He says Lurk's disappearance has folks in the tight knit community shocked.

"Anytime there's teenagers and drinking involved it's going to get bad," Reeves says.

Mike and Tina Lurk say they don't hold the cabin owners responsible.

All they want right now, is some news, any news of their son.

"There have been leads not turned into anything that's encouraging we haven't found a wrecked car of a body so there's hope lot of hope things are going to be okay," Mike Lurk says.

The reward for any information used in finding Wade Lurk has been raised from $5,000 to $25,000.

If you call crime stoppers with your tip, that reward gets bumped up to $26,000.

Simply call 1 (866) 371-TIPS.

