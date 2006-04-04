Shelter Set Up For Tornado Victims In Caruthersville

By: Ryan Tate

Caruthersville, MO - Red Cross volunteers set up a shelter for storm victims at the Caruthersville Community Center in the wake of Sunday's storms. Volunteers say up to 225 people can stay at the Center, before another is set up. Early Monday evening, 196 people signed up to stay there.

"We think as many as 892 families made up of 1,500 people were directly effected by the tornado," Saundra Blankenship said. Blankenship is a Red Cross volunteer.

National Weather Service investigators preliminary estimations are the tornado was an F-3 in strength.

"I have never been through anything like this. I would have remembered it. I hope I never have to go through it again," Grace Turnbow of Caruthersville said.

"I don't have a home. I guess God saved me for reason."