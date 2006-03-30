Missing SIU Employee Found Dead - Son Arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing SIU Employee Found Dead - Son Arrested

By: Heartland News

The Gloucester County, New Jersey prosecutors office announced Thursday they found the body of missing Illinois woman Nancy A. Martin.

Martin, police say, had been strangled and her son Benjamin has been arrested in connection to her murder. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Martin, 50, of Carbondale, was last seen on March 10th while visiting her 30-year-old son, Benjamin, who lives in a Pitman residence she owns.

Benjamin Martin did not report her missing until March 19th.

Her rental car, a gray, four-door Chrysler 300, was found in a parking lot near a Firestone Tire & Service store on the Black Horse Pike in Turnersville New Jersey, two days after she was reported missing.

A Dollar Store employee called police after noticing the vehicle had been in the same space for over a week.

Last week authorities said they had questioned Martins son Ben in connection with her disappearance. He said the prosecutor told him today that his brother was 100-percent guilty, that theres no other person that could have possibly done this.

Joshua Martin said this claim is an outrage.
