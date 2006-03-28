Personal Property Rights Under Question

By: Ryan Tate

Cape Girardeau, MO - Does someone face charges if they look through your purse or bag? According to two Heartland Prosecuting Attorneys, the answer is yes.

Both of them say if they take something from the purse or bag, they could face stealing charges. If they continue to check out what is in the bag, they could face stalking or harassment charges. The person also might be punished by an employer.

These questions are asked after prosecutors charge a 24 year old Emergency Medical Technician with 8 counts of possessing child pornography, after co-workers looked through his laptop and found the images.

There are different laws when people look at computers compared to bags or purses.

According to Missouri Statute 569.099 of the Computer Crimes Law "A person commits the crime of tampering with computer users if he knowingly and without authorization or without reasonable grounds to believe that he has such authorization: 1) accesses or causes to be accessed any computer, computer system or computer network.