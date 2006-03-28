Child Porn Charges

By: CJ Cassidy

Ste. Genevieve County, MO - Emergency workers will tell you, they share a level of trust with their coworkers not common in most workplaces. In fact, they're like family.

That's why two employees in the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District didn't see any harm in opening up a co-worker's laptop computer.

But what they found inside left them shocked; they saw some very disturbing icons on Jason Inman's personal laptop.

Concerned about what they might represent, one co-worker told police he clicked open some of the icons, and that's when he came across a bizarre collection of movies.

"It's almost like a second family for them," Director Kendall Shrum says. That's why allegedly finding child pornography on the laptop of one of their own, came as such a shock to employees at the Ambulance District.

"Words can't hardly describe it. You almost go into a state of shock saying no it couldn't have happened here," Shrum says.

Police reports say two employees saw several icons on the 24-year-old's computer, with disturbing titles like "Ten year old prostitute" and "Parents teach their 8, 9, 10, year old sex."

After confirming the icons opened up to even more sickening images, the pair immediately came to Shrum, who called police.

"My concerns are for the ambulance district itself. I just want to make sure the community is aware this was an isolated incident that happened off duty that was reported while he was on duty," he says.

Investigators say they found seven video clips containing child porn on Inman's computer, along with one photograph.

"None of them appear to have been made locally, and some of them contain titles that suggest they were made in foreign countries," Prosecutor Carl Kinsky says.

Meanwhile Shrum also wants to reassure folks in Ste Genevieve County, there have never been any complaints against inman in the eighteen months he's worked for the ambulance district.

"We know when he was here we always work in partners we know there was no misconduct here," Shrum says.

Inman has been suspended without pay from his job.

He faces eight felony counts of possession of child pornography, and is being held on $100,000 bond at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.