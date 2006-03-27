Internet Sting Operation

By: CJ Cassidy

Kennett, MO - P arents, consider yourself warned . T hat's the message from police after taking down more than a dozen would be online predators.

T he two week long investigation took place in K ennett , but suspects hailed from all over S outheast M issouri, N orthwest T ennessee, S t. L ouis, several different towns in A rkansas , even as far away as F ort L eonard W ood.

A t first glance investigators don't appear to be doing anything unusual , as they sit at their computers. B ut a closer look reveals they're all posing as young teenage girls , chatting with w ould be online predators.

"W e had one male show up from Dyersburg, T ennessee with a box of viagra and a box of condoms ," Kennett Police Chief Barry Tate says.

But that, T ate says wasn't nearly as shocking as the number of predators they netted ; all expecting to have sex with a minor.

A mong the fifteen suspects : two prior sex offenders and one A rmy S taff S gt.

"H e was from F ort L eonard W ood and when he showed up he was driving a federal vehicle with his uniform in the back ," Chief Tate says.

S

o how you might ask, did police lure the men off the web?

"W

e rented a house like anybody would

, and

had everything hooked up and used some computers from the police department

," Tate explains.

I

nvestigators put up posters you might see on a teenager's wall to complete the picture

,

and used a female officer as a decoy

, to talk to suspects on the phone.

N

ext, they carefully documented the identities they created

,

to avoid getting confused when talking online.

W

hen the suspects proposed meeting face to face

,

officers simply gave them the address

,

and waited for them to show up.

"S

ome of these people drive four or five hours at a time to have sex with a 13

-

year

-

old girl

.

T

o me and other officers that's amazing we can't comprehend that type of mind frame

," Officer Tim Trowbridge with the Kennett Police Department says.

S

till that won't stop officers from policing not only the highways in their area

,

but now the information superhighway as well..

"I

t's very shocking

.

M

y main concern is to stop it locally let them know we're monitoring what's going on

," Chief Tate says. T

he fifteen suspects taken into custody face second degree attempted statutory rape charges.

T

hey will appear in court in

D

unklin

C

ounty.

I

nvestigators hope the arrests remind parents just how dangerous it can be to let your kids surf the web without any supervision.