ChemBowl

By: Jason Lindsey

Cape Girardeau, MO - Young Heartland scientists from across our area show off their chemistry skills in hopes of winning big.

It's called the ChemBowl and more than 150 kids from Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri spent their day taking a 35 question multiple choice chemistry exam, doing a qualitative analysis experiment, and an acid-base titration experiment. While students competed, their teachers attended science workshops.

Chemistry professor Mike Readnour tells Heartland News that ChemBowl has been going on for about 24 years and that students are a little competitive when it comes to showing off their chemistry skills.