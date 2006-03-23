Word Power Wiz Wins Big

Word Power Wiz

By: Erica Byfield

Lone Oak, KY - We've all heard of a spelling bee - but what about a competition to test vocabulary skills?

That's where the Reader's Digest Word Power Challenge steps in and one local student is making a name for herself in her feat to become the best.

Rachel Lundberg's is a typical 13-year-old student who keeps herself busy in and out of the classroom.

"I think Rachel is one of the most well read individuals that I know, and that includes adults," said Lisa Dukes her teacher.

Lundberg's receiving acclaim for her skills on both the local and state levels.

"I really think the thing that prepared me was just reading a lot," said Lundberg regarding her status as the Kentucky Word Power champ. "It's really great I mean I was kind of hoping that I could win but I really didn't expect it."

"I knew she was a possible winner just because I know how much she reads and she has a terrific vocabulary," added Mrs. Dukes.

The competition breaks down into stages where students have to listen to a multiple choice question and quickly hold up their response.

This year's championship means something to Lundberg because she attended the competition in seventh grade and only placed in the top ten; and missed out on her chance to make it to nationals.

"I think it's going to be really fun and I'm going to try my best down there at nationals," mentioned Lundberg.

Rachel will head to Orlando, Florida with her teacher Mrs. Dukes in April and says she plans on reading tons of books and studying vocabulary tests to prepare.

The grand prize winner of the Reader's Digest Word Power Challenge receives twenty-five thousand dollars to go towards there college education.