Physics Olympics

By:  Jason Lindsey

Cape Girardeau, MO - From hover crafts rushing by to giant slingshots launching racket balls across the room. It sounds like a lot of science fun!

Each year the SEMO Physics Department holds a Physics Olympics. This year 10 area schools competed in various events like throwing a koosh ball while riding a hover craft, building the longest flying object, and a giant slingshot which launches a racket ball to hit a distant target.

SEMO physics professor Michael Cobb says it's not just about competing, it's about showing these future scientists that physics is all around us in everyday life.

