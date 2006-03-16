Kathy Sweeney anchors Heartland News at 5 and 6. Kathy has been at KFVS12 since June of 1994, when she started as a reporter in our Southern Illinois Newsroom. Since then, she has covered some of the region's biggest stories, winning awards in both Missouri and Illinois for her investigative and legal reporting.

Born and raised in Illinois, Kathy is a proud graduate of Southern Illinois University. During her time with Heartland News, she's had the unique opportunity to live in Illinois, Kentucky, and now Missouri. Back in 2003, Kathy took a few years off the air to serve as Assistant News Director, before returning to the field and anchor desk full time.

Kathy's been honored for her past community service work by the Southeast MO Area Agency on Aging, the Community Caring Council and EPIC (formerly the Southeast Missouri Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition).

When she's not working, Kathy enjoys running, reading, watching her beloved Chicago Bears, and spending time with her husband Barry. In 2010, she completed her first half marathon in St. Louis. She also enjoys watching her daughter, Maddie, compete in Crossfit competitions. In fact, Kathy just recently started weight-lifting herself!

