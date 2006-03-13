Help for Storm Victims

By: CJ Cassidy Perry County, MO -

E

mergency management workers were out

Monday

getting a feel for victim's needs.

T hey set up shop in B rewer. One of the towns ravaged by deadly weekend storms. Still a id workers didn't see as many victims would have liked to have seen.

P erry C ounty E mergency M anagement authorities say they helped almost a dozen people , but they hope to reach out to many more in the days ahead. "I 'm happy with any help we can get ," Dale Moll says.

He and wife Christine are S aturday night's storm survivors.

W inds from the twister killed two people in P erry C ounty.

T

he truck they were in, trying to escape the storm, was slammed up against a propane tank.

N

ow survivors like

the M

oll

s

say they're just happy to have made it through alive.

"W

e found out

on the news, and

s

aw

the

storm was getting close so we packed up went next door to my mother's house

," Dale says.

T

hat proved to be a good idea.

W

hen the chaos died down

, the Molls saw the damage and realized

their home didn't make it.

"W

e were buying it from my grandmother making payments every month

," Dale says.

T

hat's why the tornado disaster center proved to be so helpful for the

MJ

olls and others like them

. T

here,

R

ed

C

ross workers teamed up with health and other emergency management crews to get a firsthand idea of what victims need.

"I

t's a case by case basis we do whatever we can to assist them individually

," Millie Probst with the Red Cross says.

I

t's a process that may take a while

,

but the

M

olls say they'll be patient

,

and make some other decisions while they're at it.

"W

e're not going back to a mobile home,

we'll

buy a house or something

," they say.

S

torm victims who didn't make it out to

B

rewer

H

all

yet,

still have the chance of meeting with emergency management officials, through

W

ednesday.

R

ed

C

ross workers can also setup temporary lodging for folks who don't have relatives in the area, at motels in the are

a,

free of charge.