Cheerleaders Talk About Yamaoka

By: Ryan Tate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Some Heartland cheerleaders call 18-year old Kristi Yamaoka an "inspiration." The Southern Illinois University cheerleader suffered a concussion and chipped vertebrae after she fell approximately 15 feet during a stunt at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Game in St. Louis. While medical crews strapped her to a stretcher and rolled her off the court, Kristi began her cheer routine while the band played the school song.

"I thought she was really dedicated. She was on the stretcher and still cheering with them. I can't imagine doing it myself actually." Delta Senior cheerleader Amber Rose said.

"At first I didn't think it was real," Delta Senior Cheerleader Jessica Drew said.

Most cheerleaders have witnessed someone on their team fall, or someone on an opposing squad fall to the ground. Scott County Central Junior Destiny Lewis has been one who has fallen. She has even suffered a concussion.