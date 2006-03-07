Cheerleading Fall Doesn't Stop the Cheer

By: Holly Brantley CARBONDALE, IL -- Even if you're not a basketball fan, you probably were touched by Saluki Spirit this weekend. A hush fell over the crowd in St. Louis when 18-year-old Kristi Yamaoka, a Southern Illinois University Cheerleader, fell backward from the top of a pyramid. Panic turned to tears of joy for much of the crowd when Yamaoka began to cheer as she was carried off the court on a stretcher. It's a story that grabbed national headlines, but no one is touched more deeply than those who share Yamaoka's Saluki Pride. On the SIU campus, everybody's talking about Kristi Yamaoka, the cheerleader who showed the country that her school pride is more powerful than pain.

"I think she cared more about cheering than she did about her injury," said fellow cheerleader, Kristopher Smith.

Smith says timed seemed to stop as Kristi fell during a stunt. "It was slow motion," said Kristopher. "I just saw her going down and there was nothing I could do about it because there was someone else on top of me." Scary moments followed, but it would take more than a bad fall to take the cheer out of Kristi. "It gives you a sense of school pride," said Kristopher. "This girl falls off a pyramid and she's doing the motions to the fight song. It made me proud to be her teammate."