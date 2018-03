FEATHERLITE MODEL 1610 ENCLOSED UTILITY

ALL ALUMINUM TUBULAR FRAME, ALUMINUM SIDE POSTS & ROOF BOWS W/WHITE .040 SMOOTH SIDE SHEETS, ALUMINUM FENDERS & ROOF, 5/8" FL ADVANTAGE FLOORING, FEATHERLITE EXCLUSIVE 2" RADIUS ALUMINUM ROOF RAIL

SINGLE 3.5K RUBBER TORSION AXLE ON 8', 10' & 12' LENGTHS (NO BRAKE) TANDEM 3.5K RUBBER TORSION AXLES ON 14', 16' & 18' LENGTHS W/ELECTRIC BRAKES

TIRE/RIM ST205/75R15 LRC 5H SIL MOD

QTY 2 ON 8'-12' QTY 4 ON 14'-18'

2" COUPLER

JACK W/WHEEL CRANK TYPE

LINING 3/8" FL ADVANTAGE WOOD ON WALLS

FLOOR 23/32" FL ADVANTAGE WOOD W/UNDERNEATH BLACK LINING

VENT 2-WAY PLASTIC SIDE (LOCATED UP HIGH, FRONT STREET SIDE)

V NOSE DRAG

REAR DOUBLE DOORS W/SINGLE CAM

SIDE POSTS ON 16" CENTERS

6' INSIDE HEIGHT

77" INSIDE WALL TO WALL

REAR OPENING OF 70" (ON 6'7" WIDE TRAILERS)

ADDITONAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE:

LED LIGHTS

ROOF VENTS

6'6" EXPANDED INSIDE HEIGHT

REAR RAMP

SIDE CAMPER DOOR

GRAVEL GUARD

DOME LIGHTS W/SWITCH

ALUM FLOOR ALUM WHEELS

AVAILABLE COLORS:

WHITE, RED, BLACK & SILVER