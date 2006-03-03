MSU Officers get more Jurisdiction

By: Erica Byfield

Murray , KY --

There are rules of the road we all have to follow.

And in law enforcement there is another set, where one jurisdiction begins another one ends.





But, in Calloway County pretty soon the lines going to get a little fuzzy and the Murray State Police Chief David DeVoss calls it a good thing.





"We do have a problem when we're conducting official business off of our university owned properties," said DeVoss.