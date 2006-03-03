Economic Expansion

By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO -- Even with a factory laying off workers soon in Cape Girardeau County, business elsewhere seems to be expanding.

"You just get the synergy thing going and there's more businesses and more activity you have in an area, and it just feeds on that and continues to expand," explains John Meyner, President and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

There's an ice cream store, a shopping center with several businesses, plus several restaurants and retail stores...all new...all opening soon in Cape Girardeau.

"There's been a lot of interest in it, a lot of people stop by wanting to know what's going on," says K.C. Hinze.

Hinze works in the Country Shade Craft Mall right near the where the new ice cream shop is under construction.

"You can always find new people coming in from out of town, wanting to eat here or shop there," states Hinze, "They always remember it and come back, and if they're right next door, then they'll see us and might stop in. It really gives us more visibility."

There are several reasons why Cape Girardeau maintains such a healthy business climate. "The diversity of our employment keeps us from experiencing the highest highs and lowest lows," explains John Meyner, "As long as these places keep generating more revenue, it brings more people here, and gets the businesses marketing to get them in their doors."