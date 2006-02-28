Woman Reunites with Dog After Five Months

By: Ryan Tate

Wyatt, MO - Julie Woods calls Angel her kid. Angel is seven years old, and overly friendly. Angel is a purebred Alaskan Husky.

According to investigators, a woman stole Angel back in October. The woman, Kimberlie Holland of Tennessee, lived with her mother for a short time in Wyatt, a neighbor of Woods. Woods was distraught with the news, when she heard Angel was gone.

"I fell to pieces. I cried hard. I was so worried and scared," Woods said.

For five months, Woods put up posters around the area. She called animal shelters and humane societies, and tried to contact people. She could not get any response, but the night Angel disappeared, she contacted the sheriff's department. Mississippi County Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum and Deputy Janice McCameron worked on the case.

"I've been involved in several cases involving cattle, horses, but I believe this is the first dog case I've ever worked on," Marcum said.

Investigators tracked Holland down in Memphis, Tennessee, then to Tipton County, Tennessee. They offered to met her halfway if she returned the dog. Woods even offered not to press charges. Holland allegedly declined. That is when investigators got a warrant for her arrest. They brought Holland, and the dog, back to Mississippi County Monday.

"I can't put a price tag on it. It makes you work just as hard on other cases. It is very rewarding," Marcum said.