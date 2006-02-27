Traffic Fines and Jail Time

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO - M

ost of us know what it's like to have to fork over money for a traffic or parking ticket

,

but some people seem to operate on the belief that ignoring a ticket will make it disappear.

Still, you could not only end up with a stiffer fine , you could also end up behind bars .

"It was getting close to the end of the month so I had to pay some fines ," David Purkey says. He's had his share of tickets, eleven altogether.

"They were for driving without a license, no insurance, improper registration, seatbelt , they all added up ," Purkey says.

T o a grand total of $610 .

B ut P urkey showed up to court , and worked out a payment plan. I t's offenders who blatantly ignore the law that have reason to worry.

"M ost of our tickets we have in our court carry a $ 500.00 maximum fine with a ninety day maximum jail sentence ," Jena Stafford, Cape Girardeau's Chief Municipal Court Clerk says.

I

n fact,

L

t.

B

uddy

D

avis who works as the jail administrator in

C

ape

G

irardeau, says many who ignore tickets end up behind bars.

"S

omeone's not going to serve time for a first time speeding ticket.

H

owever, the problem comes when they have a lot of tickets unable to or fail to pay fines go through court system have to serve time

," Davis explains.

T

raffic and parking violators owe the city of

C

ape more than

$

22

,000

in unpaid fines from last year.

A

nd there are forty arrest warrants out for folks who didn't show up to court

.

D

avid

P

urkey says he's just glad he has a handle on his problems.

"W

hen

I

get my license back

I

'll do everything by the law

," he vows. S

o the best advice

:

if you get a ticket

,

either pay the fine before the due date

,

or show up for your court date.

T

he

M

unicipal

C

ourt

C

lerk says the same rules apply to out of state traffic violators

.

Ignoring a ticket in one state could end with them getting their license revoked in their home state.