Alleged Big Time Drug Dealer Busted

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau County, MO - A year long investigation busts a top drug dealer in the H eartland.

A gents with the S outheast M issouri D rug T ask F orce say they set out to catch a dealer , but ended up with far more than that.

I t took a high speed chase and the suspect's vehicle landing at the bottom of a ravine , before police managed to get th e man they wanted back in custody, on T hursday.

"H e fled on the interstate travelling N orthbound at speeds of over 100 miles per hour ," an undercover agent tells Heartland News.

S till , agents say they had their eye on the man they believed to be M itchell B . B yrd long before that.

"H e was a very big fish . W e have received information he was the one who distributed most narcotics in C ape G irardeau ," the agent says.

I nvestigators say B yrd conducted his illegal business by moving from hotel to hotel , often using people in C ape G irardeau to rent him rooms and vehicles.

B yrd's arrest finally gave agents a chance to confirm some other suspicions they had about him.

"W

e then learned by running his fingerprints through the fingerprint system at the

C

ape

G

irardeau

C

ounty

S

heriff's

D

epartment that his name was

C

linton

H

olman

," the agents say.

A

gents say the real

M

itchell

B. B

yrd is serving time in a federal prison

,

on weapons charges.

"It d

oes seem silly that he chose somebody who has a pretty big criminal record

," agents say.

T

he reasons

H

olman was passing himself off as someone else soon became clear.

"H

e had several arrest warrants one out of

L

afayette

C

ounty for possession with intent to distribute controlled susbtances

, and

a

federal warrant for drug possession

s," investigators say.

Police

are glad to have the

K

ansas

C

ity native back behind bars

,

but say their work isn't done.

T

heir new goal

:

tracking down everyone else who worked alongside

H

olman, buying and selling drugs.

H

olman now faces six counts of forgery charges and resisting a lawful stop in

C

ape

C

ounty.

H

e also faces three counts of forgery in

S

cott

C

ounty for pretending to be

M

itchell

B

yrd during an arrest back in

D

ecember.

O

n another note police say employees at hotels can help them by being alert

,

and letting them know if any locals check in frequently

,

or if there is a lot of traffic going to and from a room.