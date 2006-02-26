Alleged Big Time Drug Dealer Busted - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau County, MO

Alleged Big Time Drug Dealer Busted

 

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau County, MO - A year long investigation busts a top drug dealer in the Heartland.

Agents with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force say they set out to catch a dealer, but ended up with far more than that.

It took a high speed chase and the suspect's vehicle landing at the bottom of a ravine, before police managed to get the man they wanted back in custody, on Thursday.

"He fled on the interstate travelling Northbound at speeds of over 100 miles per hour," an undercover agent tells Heartland News.

Still, agents say they had their eye on the man they believed to be Mitchell B. Byrd long before that.

"He was a very big fish. We have received information he was the one who distributed most narcotics in Cape Girardeau," the agent says.

Investigators say Byrd conducted his illegal business by moving from hotel to hotel, often using people in Cape Girardeau to rent him rooms and vehicles.

Byrd's arrest finally gave agents a chance to confirm some other suspicions they had about him.

"We then learned by running his fingerprints through the fingerprint system at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department that his name was Clinton Holman," the agents say.

Agents say the real Mitchell B. Byrd is serving time in a federal prison, on weapons charges.

"It does seem silly that he chose somebody who has a pretty big criminal record," agents say.

The reasons Holman was passing himself off as someone else soon became clear.

"He had several arrest warrants one out of Lafayette County for possession with intent to distribute controlled susbtances, and a federal warrant for drug possessions," investigators say.

Police are glad to have the Kansas City native back behind bars, but say their work isn't done. Their new goal: tracking down everyone else who worked alongside Holman, buying and selling drugs.

Holman now faces six counts of forgery charges and resisting a lawful stop in Cape County. He also faces three counts of forgery in Scott County for pretending to be Mitchell Byrd during an arrest back in December.

On another note police say employees at hotels can help them by being alert, and letting them know if any locals check in frequently, or if there is a lot of traffic going to and from a room.

