The Search for 37 Year Old Scott Cornman is Over

By: Holly Brantley

Cape Girardeau County, MO -- Someone found Cornman’s body Friday evening in Cape Girardeau County . He’s the man last seen Tuesday night outside the Pilot House Restaurant. His car was in a parking lot across the street. It had a flat tire.

Investigators have not yet released a cause of death. Cape County Coroner John Clifton says he’s found no obvious signs of foul play at this point. Clifton says an autopsy will be performed Sunday. Results won’t be in for several weeks.

Cape County Lieutenant David James tells us a man found the body near the Pilot House Restaurant just off Route W.

That’s not far from where Cornman was last seen alive. Cody Heuer of Cape Girardeau says his sister found the body and called for his help.

“I ran outside and couldn’t believe she found a dead body. We drove down there and sure enough there was the body,” said Heuer. “My sister is pretty shaken up. It’s unbelievable.”