Rounding Up Vicious Dogs

By: Arnold Wyrick

Cutler, IL - To say there's a battle brewing between residents of the village of Cutler, and the village board members would be saying it lightly. In fact some folks are fighting mad, and vented their frustrations this afternoon to mayor Gary Farley.

The controversy began two days ago when the village animal control officer began picking up all the rottweilers and pit bulls in town. The dog round up is being enforced after an ordinance village board members passed in 2002. In some cases the animal control officer is even going into the dogs pen, in the yard and removing it.

"They was really nasty about it. They was really hateful about it. They just drug him out of there and put in a cage with about four other dogs. We just want our dogs back," says Larry Thompson of Cutler.

His sentiments are echoed by several other residents who have also had their family pets removed from their homes.

"They're not getting rid of them because they've destroyed something, or because they harmed anyone. They're picking them up simply because of the type of dog they are. And that's not fair," says Jeannette Mikel of Cutler.

But according to the village ordinance, and the mayor the round up of dogs categorized as vicious is fair.

"Well basically we have an animal control officer that wants to enforce the ordinance. Before we didn't have one that wanted to enforce it," Mayor Farley said.

That explanation did little to calm the tempers of those folks who were questioning the mayor in the parking lot of Easton's Auto Repair.

After listening to their concerns and questions about the enforcement of the ordinance, mayor Farley simply told those who had a grievance with the village board's decision to attend the next meeting.

Some people in Cutler are happy though about what's being done.

"For the mere fact that they are running loose and we do have small children in town. And those dogs have been known to attack people. And if they would happen to attack a child, before you could get to them to get the dog of the child, they're going to be hurt or killed," says Brenda Mason of Cutler.