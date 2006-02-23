Friends Search for Missing Cape County Man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO -Gone, without a trace.Now family members want your help finding a missing Southeast Missouri man.

37-year-old Scott Cornman was last seen leaving a Cape Girardeau County restaurant Tuesday night.

Family members found Cornman's car parked across the street from the Pilot House restaurant with a flat tire, but no one knows what happened to Cornman himself.

"He would not, not call me if there was something wrong," John MIller says.

Miller is Cornman's partner of five years, and he says he's afraid to think of what may have happened.

"I think somebody's got him he can't get away that's what I'm hoping for because I don't want to look at the other side," Miller says.

Miller also says everyone enjoyed being around Scott, so he didn't think twice about leaving him at their hangout.

"I usually leave earlier. I'm in bed at ten. He's a night owl. He stays up later than I do, and that's okay. That's normal. What's not normal is him not coming home," Miller says.

Cornman's co-workers at Southwestern Bell also panicked when he didn't show up to work Wednesday.

Lisa Estes was one of many employees who used up vacation days to join the search for their missing friend.

"He had a fire in his home not too long ago and he still showed up for work so very unlike him to do something like this," Estes says.

"I've been everywhere driving everywhere looking I just have been trying, and I can't figure it out," MIller says.

Police say they will continue their search for Cornman as well.

So far they simply call it a missing person case, but they have not ruled out foul play either..

If you have any information, please call the police nearest you.

