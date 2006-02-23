Friends Search for Missing Cape County Man

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO - G one , without a trace. N ow family members want your help finding a missing S outheast M issouri man.

37 - year - old S cott C ornman was last seen leaving a C ape Girardeau C ounty restaurant T uesday night.

F amily members found C ornman's car parked across the street from the P ilot H ouse restaurant with a flat tire , but no one knows what happened to C ornman himself.

"H

e would not

,

not call me if there was something wrong

," John MIller says. Miller is Cornman's

partner of five years,

and he

says he's afraid to think of what may have happened.

"I

think somebody's got him he can't get away that's what I'm hoping for

because I

don't want to look at the other side

," Miller says.

M

iller

also

says everyone enjoyed being around

S

cott

,

so he didn't think twice about leaving him at their hangout.

"I

usually leave earlier

. I'm

in bed at ten.

H

e's a night owl.

H

e stays up later than

I

do

, and

that's okay

.

T

hat's normal

. W

hat's not normal is him not coming home

," Miller says.

C

ornman's co-workers at

S

outhwestern

B

ell also panicked when he didn't show up to work

W

ednesday.

L

isa

E

stes was one of many employees who used up vacation days to join the search for their missing friend.

"H

e had a fire in his home not too long ago and he still showed up for work so very unlike him to do something like this

," Estes says. "I

've been everywhere driving everywhere looking

I

just have been trying

, and I

can't figure it out

," MIller says. P

olice say they will continue their search for

C

ornman as well.

S

o far they simply call it a missing person case

,

but they have not ruled out foul play either..

I

f you have any information

,

please call the police nearest you.