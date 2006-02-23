The Right to Protect Your Home

By: Erica Byfield

McCracken County, KY - It's an age old debate. Do we or don't we have the right to protect our homes with deadly force?

That's the issue making headlines in the Kentucky Legislature.

"We feel like we've been in limbo in up until now we never know if you're going to be prosecuted if you protect yourself or your home," said Phyllis McCutchen the owner of Paducah Shooters on Cairo Road.

That all might change, thanks to House Bill 236.

District Six Representative JR Gray from Marshall County introduced it Wednesday in Frankfurt.

The six page document breaks down current law and highlights what he hopes to change.

As of now, if someone breaks into your home or car with a gun you have to first retreat.

"Most people we talk to didn't realize they had to retreat in their own home if somebody was breaking in," mentioned Lynn McCutchen a local gun owner.

According to Gray of this bill becomes law you could meet the unwelcome intruder head on with deadly force with out the threat of prosecution.

"We don't want to kill anybody but we want to stop the aggression and this gives us the rights and true means to stop the aggression and that needed to be spelled out," added Phyllis McCutchen.

With the careful wording in this bill she hopes other legislators will agree Gray and push it forward.

"In this day and time thing have to be said clearly in the strictest sense of the law. For us to be protected the best this bill will explain that and give us clear guidelines as to what we can and cannot do," said Phyllis.

The bill cleared its first hurdle earlier this week by passing committee.

But, only time will tell Heartland residents like Phyllis can feel safer in their own homes.

The gun legislation moves on to the House Floor early next week.