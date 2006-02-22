Loopholes in the Sex Offender Law

By: CJ Cassidy

T ime and time again , we've told you about problems police face in keeping track of registered sex offenders who live among us.

M issouri, I llinois and K entucky have laws in place to protect you and your family , but each state also has it's own share of problems...

W e're talking about loopholes in the law.

M ost of them appear to be in M issouri and K entucky.

P olice in I llinois say they're covered for the most part , and suggest using their laws as models.

P

art of

L

t.

D

avid

J

ames

'

job includes keeping tabs on all the sex offenders in

C

ape

G

irardeau

C

ounty.

T

hat means making sure offenders don't live within 1000 feet of a school or daycare

,

unless they were already there before the law went into effect in

A

ugust 200

5

.

B

ut that isn't what bothers

J

ames.

"T

hey could sit outside a school in a car work across the street from a school or daycare no laws to cover it.

O

ther states have enacted laws to cover those specific kinds of activities

," he says.

T

ake

I

llinois for example.

"T

hey can't be within 500 feet of a school

,

they

also have in there they can't loiter here in

I

llinois

, they

can't go near a public park or be around young children

," Union County Sheriff Jim Nash says.

O

ffenders in

I

llinois are also prohibited from working or volunteering in places young people would gather in.

S

heriff

N

ash says he's more than happy with the way the law reads right now.

"The

majority of them are in city limits of bigger towns and we can keep track of them.

I

f they are in smaller areas harder to watch them

," Nash explains.

A

nd then, there's the

B

luegrass

S

tate.

K

entucky law only prohibits offenders on probation or parole from living within 1000 feet of a school or daycare.

A

ny other offenders can live wherever they choose to.

"I

wouldn't agree with that

. They

need to get tougher over there

," Nash says.

I

f some of those laws or the lack thereof worries you

,

call your local legislators and let them know how you feel.

Y

ou can also check out sex offender registries and see exactly who's living near your child's school.