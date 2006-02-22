Loopholes in the Sex Offender Law
By: CJ Cassidy
Time and time again, we've told you about problems police face in keeping track of registered sex offenders who live among us.
Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have laws in place to protect you and your family, but each state also has it's own share of problems...
We're talking about loopholes in the law.
Most of them appear to be in Missouri and Kentucky.
Police in Illinois say they're covered for the most part, and suggest using their laws as models.
Part of Lt. David James' job includes keeping tabs on all the sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County. That means making sure offenders don't live within 1000 feet of a school or daycare, unless they were already there before the law went into effect in August 2005. But that isn't what bothers James.
"They could sit outside a school in a car work across the street from a school or daycare no laws to cover it. Other states have enacted laws to cover those specific kinds of activities," he says. Take Illinois for example.
"They can't be within 500 feet of a school, they also have in there they can't loiter here in Illinois, they can't go near a public park or be around young children," Union County Sheriff Jim Nash says. Offenders in Illinois are also prohibited from working or volunteering in places young people would gather in. Sheriff Nash says he's more than happy with the way the law reads right now.
"Themajority of them are in city limits of bigger towns and we can keep track of them. If they are in smaller areas harder to watch them," Nash explains. And then, there's the Bluegrass State. Kentucky law only prohibits offenders on probation or parole from living within 1000 feet of a school or daycare. Any other offenders can live wherever they choose to.
"Iwouldn't agree with that. They need to get tougher over there," Nash says. If some of those laws or the lack thereof worries you, call your local legislators and let them know how you feel. You can also check out sex offender registries and see exactly who's living near your child's school.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.