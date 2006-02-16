Psychic Detectives - Part 1

Psychic Detectives in the Heartland - Part 1
By: Holly Brantley
Detectives on TV may turn to psychics when it looks like a crime’s headed for the cold case file. If you are one of the millions captivated by psychic detective shows, you might wonder are psychics for real? Can they help solve crimes? And, do Heartland Investigators ever seek their help?
You might be surprised to hear the answer is yes!
And those who haven't tell me they wouldn't rule out the possibility if there’s even the slightest chance a psychic might help solve a case. But, can a psychic lead investigators to the truth?
In part one of our psychic detectives series we revisit one Heartland case to learn more about these people who claim special powers.
It was late morning - November 2nd, 1985. A hunter discovers human skeletal remains on a farm in
Three weeks later, with no where else to turn, Assistant Chief Dee Pelhank made a phone call. “He called the psychic and he didn't give her any information. She just started talking. She said she heard two gun shots and saw a green car, “ Spiller recalls.
The psychic told Pelhank she smelled a strong odor and saw an old building. She also told Pelhank she saw a path and coon dogs. Pelhank phoned the psychic twice. But, the information she gave was like looking for a needle in a haystack. Four months into the investigation, detectives finally got a break with the discovery of Ron Hicks remains. Suddenly, all of the psychic’s visions made sense. “She didn't solve the case because we didn't find the body as a result. But, from the perspective of what she gave and what she found in the end, she was right on the money,” said Spiller.
Spiller teachers Criminal Justice at
Two people were tried and convicted for the murder of Ron Hicks.
