Escalating Violence on the South Side of Town

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO - N ew details on the latest shooting investigation in C ape G irardeau.

P rosecutors released the man being held in connection with the shooting.

P olice say the 23-year old victim, a white male, was shot in the back.

I t happened in front of a home, in the 900-block of S outh J efferson street Tuesday night.

P olice now tell us they are looking for a second suspect , and we'll have more information as it comes available.

B efore last night's shooting, C ape P olice and the SEMO D rug T ask F orce agents carried out a string of busts they say highlight a violent new trend.

A

gents tell me they're seeing more drug dealers carrying weapons these days

,

and since no one knows where the next deal might go down

,

they fear you could be caught in the crossfire

. "D

uring the last three weeks we've uncovered firearms handguns long guns

;

one of the suspects

even

had ammunition and one had a bulletproof vest

," one undercover agent with the Task Force says.

T

hrow guns into the mix

,

and drug agents say they never know what they're up against when they raid a home.

"

80 to 90

%

of them are getting them through illegal means from burglaries and then drug addicts are trading them for guns

," he explains.

I

n just the past three weeks

C

ape

G

irardeau

P

olice took on two investigations involving drug related shootings.

"Al

l these kids and young people com

e

over here selling their dope shooting their guns

," Linda Cook says.

C

ook, lives on

H

anover

S

treet

, and says she's no stranger to gunfire.

"W

e can't even go home

, or

be safe at home because we're afraid of gunfire coming through your window or your walls or a closer.

It's a

shame we have to live like this

," she says.

C

ook speak

s

from experience.

H

er neighbor's house sports a bullet hole from a recent shooting.

"T

hank

G

od they didn't hit anybody when they were shooting their little old guns

," she says.

C

ook also believes guns find their way onto her street via drug dealers.

S

he points to baggies and box that held a weighing scale as evidence.

"W

e love this neighborhood but we won't be able to sell our houses because they're not worth anything anymore

," Cook says.

"T

hey've got every right to be concerned every time someone fires it's going to hit somewhere

," the drug agent points out.

S

o what can be done to make

your

streets and neighborhoods safer?

A

gents say you can help them.

I

f you hear of anyone getting their hands on any weapons

,

call your police department.

Y

ou may very well help prevent a gun battle taking place in your own neighborhood.