6th Grader Saves Friend's Life

By: Ryan Tate

Bloomfield, MO - That is what school district leaders in Bloomfield say. That is what city leaders say. That is what Hunter Dement says. Hunter is Tyler's best friend.

Last Wednesday, Hunter was eating a pear when a piece got stuck in his throat. Tyler told him to bang on his chest. It did not work. That is when Tyler got behind his friend and started pressing on his stomach, like doing the Heimlich Maneuver. The pear popped out.

"It was instinct," Tyler said. "It was a spur of the moment thing."

Hunter says his friend is the reason he is here today.

"He was the savior of my life," Hunter said.

The Bloomfield City Council gave Tyler an award for what he did for his friend. The school district also gave Tyler a medal and a certificate.