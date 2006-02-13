Valentine's Day Survival Guide
By: CJ Cassidy
Cape Girardeau, MO - If the thought of Valentine's Day has you choking and sputtering, you're not alone, studies show singles and couples across the country dread the 14th of February. In fact the very history of Valentine's Day is steeped in mystery and violence. So what do folks today, really say about this most "romantic" of days?
It appears to depend on whoyou talk to. Most couples in love look forward to Valentine's Day, but quite a few singles say it's just a lot of hype. So, how do you plan on making it through the 14th? We put the question to you, and also came up with a survival guide of sorts. "I think it's pretty commercialized, it's a lot of hype; Every business has something on Valentine's Day on their sign," one single woman laments. Those signs go a long way in attracting the attention of couples.
"After all everyone should take a little time out for each other sometimes," one married man says. But if you're single should you forget all about the flowers, and candy, even those heart shaped balloons, your co-worker might end up getting? Florist Sharon Bodenstein says no way. She says many singles often send themselves flowers.
But, do they admit to it?
"No. But when they write the card to themselves and it goes to themselves you pretty well know," Bodenstein points out. Counselor Jeff Johnston says that's okay, but you cross the line when you send yourself gifts pretending someone else sent them.
"Valentine's Day can be celebrated as a day of giving and reaching out to others. We are self absorbed a lot of the time so if we can work on reaching out to other people it takes the focus off of us," he says.
"My girlfriends and I are going out, we're going to celebrate the fact that we're single and we don't care!" Andrea McEntire of Cape Girardeau says. Along with Anti-Valentine's Day bashes, witty messages and funny comments also make Anti-Valentine's Day cards popular.
Suprisingly enough, however, some people say you don't have to be single to dread the expectations the 14th presents.
"It's a made up holiday to get people to shop come out and spend money," one man told Heartland News, but then added, he had to buy his wife a gift, because he was after all married.
Counselors also say pamper yourself if no one else will.
Maybe make a date to go to a spa and get a massage, or take your family out to dinner. On another note, counselors say if you expect something from your partner, don't be afraid to talk about it. After all honesty will get you everywhere!
