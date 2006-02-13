Car Crash Kills Hardin County Deputy

By: Carly O’Keefe

Elizabethtown , IL - H ardin County is mourning a young woman with community and country at heart.

26-year old Hardin County Deputy Elizabeth Edwards died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained in an on-duty car crash. Edwards was responding to a vehicle accident east of Elizabethtown just before 8 a.m.

Authorities speculate icy conditions caused the deputy to lose control of her cruiser and strike a tree. Edwards was taken to Harden County General Hospital for treatment, and was life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville , where she later died due to a head injury sustained in the crash.

Edwards began as a dispatcher in Hardin County and had recently been working full-time as a deputy. She was a life-long resident of Hardin County .

"She loved Hardin County , loved the community, and just wanted to give something back," said Bill Stark of the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Edwards was also a member of the 281st Maintenance Company of the Army Reserve out of Evansville .

Co-workers call her a very dedicated public servant, and say she was enrolled part-time at the police academy in Carbondale to complete her training as a full-time Hardin

“The sheriff is extremely saddened, this has affected every member of our department, one of her older sisters is a dispatcher for us, her older brother is part time for us, and is also a full time officer in Rosiclaire, so this is felt throughout the entire county," Stark said.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Edwards are pending.