Elizabethtown, IL

Car Crash Kills Hardin County Deputy

 By: Carly O’Keefe

Elizabethtown, IL - Hardin County is mourning a young woman with community and country at heart.

26-year old Hardin County Deputy Elizabeth Edwards died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained in an on-duty car crash. Edwards was responding to a vehicle accident east of Elizabethtown just before 8 a.m.

Authorities speculate icy conditions caused the deputy to lose control of her cruiser and strike a tree. Edwards was taken to Harden County General Hospital for treatment, and was life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, where she later died due to a head injury sustained in the crash.

Edwards began as a dispatcher in Hardin County and had recently been working full-time as a deputy. She was a life-long resident of Hardin County.

"She loved Hardin County, loved the community, and just wanted to give something back," said Bill Stark of the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Edwards was also a member of the 281st Maintenance Company of the Army Reserve out of Evansville.

Co-workers call her a very dedicated public servant, and say she was enrolled part-time at the police academy in Carbondale to complete her training as a full-time Hardin

“The sheriff is extremely saddened, this has affected every member of our department, one of her older sisters is a dispatcher for us, her older brother is part time for us, and is also a full time officer in Rosiclaire, so this is felt throughout the entire county," Stark said.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Edwards are pending.

