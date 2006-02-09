Crossing the Gap

By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO - We've all heard our parents complain about the the music we listen to on the radio or stereo. "Turn that garbage down!" or "You call that music?"

It seems the generation gap will never fully close, just ask father and son Marty and Tyler Davis.

"His taste differs from mine," says Marty, "That's why I'm looking for one thing, he's looking for another."

Marty prefers rock, classic rock and country. Tyler would rather listen to Eminem or Kanye West. "He's a gold digger," adds Marty.

The differences in music are easily seen in several of the award categories at the Grammy's. Take for example Best Rock Album. U2, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, and Foo Fighters got the nominee nod. The age difference in the Stones and Coldplay is at least 30 years...each putting out a different type of rock album. Also on Wednesday night, Kanye West, Gwen Stefani, U2, Mariah Carey, and Paul McCartney were up for Album of the Year. Cleary a diverse group of musical artists.

Some music fans say styles come and go, but the classic acts can keep their staying power.