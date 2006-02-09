

Do local musicians have what it takes to make it in the music business?

By: Holly Brantley

Cape Girardeau, MO - Do local musicians have what it takes to make it in the music business? There’s actually a number of local bands right on the verge of making it big.

Promise to Burn is a rock band from Cape Girardeau. They’ve only played as a group for a few months, and already things are starting to happen.

“Right now we are working on a demo with Malcolm Spring,” said Luke Sample of the group.

You might not know the name ‘Malcolm Springer’ but you know his sounds. Spring has worked with the likes of Matchbox 20 and Faith Hill.

A friend of a friend hooked Promise to Burn up with Springer, who now lives in Portageville. Besides great connections, Promise to Burn says the key to their success is more than a year’s worth of song writing.

“Just tons and tons of songs,” said Ben Sample. “We let people listen to them and the ones nobody liked we decided to scrap them.”

Catatonic is also working on a demo with big time producer, Malcolm Springer.

Catatonic agrees, writing is a big part of their success.

Catatonic hopes to change music and inspire people.

Elevenpoint is another rock band putting their dreams in motion. They are in the studio recording a full length album.

“Ideally we would like to turn it into something and get signed,” said Eric Vooreges of Elevenpoint.

Brandon Drury of Echo Echo Studios is currently working with Elevenpoint. He’s also responsible for helping Promise to Burn and Catatonic make the right connections.

Drury calls himself a music guy. “A technical, nerdy, music guy,” said Drury. “Most people don't know how to mix up a drum set. It's a very technical job. Most people try to record themselves and are not happy you need somebody who focuses on that full time,” Drury said.

Kurt Tietz of Sunrise Recording Studio in Cape Girardeau is another music guy who says he can help bands reach their full potential. He holds two music degrees. He says the local music scene has advantages because you can call the shots.

Kurt advises bands to be prepared when they come into the studio. He also says to record something you can put your heart into. “It's worth taking a chance if you really want to do something you find a way to do it,” said Kurt.

Kurt says the John D. Hale Band is one of the most successful artist to come out of his studio.

The John D. Hale Band calls their music Americana and it’s quickly moving up the charts.

“We got added the last week of December to X-M radio channel 12,” said Hale. Right now the band is number 8 on the chart.

The band is excited about the success, but they don’t aspire to be playing alongside Tim McGraw. “It’s not commercial country,” said Hale.

Dave Prosser of Old Santa Fe plays along with the John D. Hale Band. He offers some advice. “You have got to understand there are a lot of good songs out there,” said Prosser. “You just want to get your stuff heard, that’s the main thing.”