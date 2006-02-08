Weight Wars

By: Mary-Ann Maloney

Cape Girardeau is missing a couple of people. After two weeks of Weight Wars our teams have lost a total of two hundred and twenty one pounds. That's two small people! They've done it by changing the way they live. Team members are not only watching what they eat, but they're also exercising regularly. Most of the time they're doing it with their teammates which makes it not only more motivating, but also more fun. At Tuesday night's weigh-in, the team that works out at the crack of dawn, took the lead by losing nearly thirty nine pounds last week. Lois Seabaugh, who lost 5 of those pounds, says her team is working hard. Not only do they attend their mandatory three workouts a week, but lots of time Lois says team members come in on their own and are working out twice a day. The second place finishing team lost thirty one pounds so the competition is close.