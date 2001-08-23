Controversial Birth Control Device Back in the Spotlight

Over one-million women across the world use intrauterine devices, or IUDs. But for years, they've been a source of controversy. In the mid 80s, IUDs weren't sold in the United States after the design was pulled off the market because thousands of women thought it made them infertile. Now a new, contemporary copper IUD is back. Dr. James Powers a gynecologist, says, "This study shows there is no increase in pelvic inflammation, in IUD wearers or users." Dr. Marciana Wilkerson says, "Not every woman should have an IUD test, but it's another product that's available to women. They should consider it when they make their final decision in what works for them and their relationship." A new study in The New England Journal of Medicine says the all new, IUD is much safer today, than it was 20 years ago. There are a lot of different birth control options for women to choose from, birth control pills are one of the most common. But it's the IUD, an intrauterine device, that's making the headlines. So how does it work and why is it now safer than it used to be? A new designed version of the IUD is actually a piece of plastic shaped like a "T", that's wrapped in copper wire. The device slowly releases the copper. This prevents pregnancy by irritating the uterine lining and altering fluid in the uterus and fallopian tubes. Once an IUD is inserted, it can last ten years. The device costs about $350 and is 99% effective in preventing pregnancy. That's why some researchers say the new, contemporary copper IUDs may be one of the safest, most effective, and cheapest contraceptives on the market. Despite the study, some doctors still aren't ready to endorse the new IUDs, since it does not protect a woman against sexually transmitted diseases.