Sex Offender Busted Living Near School

By: CJ Cassidy Perryville, MO - I

t's an issue we've touched on time and time again

:

sex offenders living dangerously close to schools and daycares.

I n M issouri , offenders must live at least 1,000 feet away from a school.

N ow, police in one S outheast M issouri community say the number of offenders breaking that law has increased from about one every couple of years , t o four arrests in the past four months!

One of those arrests shocked a Perryville woman.

T ina A bernathy recently found out the man she took into her home is a registered sex offender.

"H

e stayed here four or five days and he slept in the basement

," she says.

T

hat is

,

until

P

erryville police arrested

J

oseph

R

hodes for living within

1,000

feet of

an area school. "W

e don't want to see them walking around a school taking pictures of the children

," Chief Keith Tarrillion says.

P

olice say

the distance should have been obvious to

R

hodes

,

but they

add

often times it's up to the offender to figure out the distance between the offender's property and the school

,

and th

at can pose a problem. "I

think a good idea

would be,

once they're released from prison

, their

parole officer makes it a condition where they notify the jurisdictions in

to

which they're moving to

. That

would help eliminate a lot of the problems

," Chief Tarrillion says.

S

o does the

1,000

feet really make a difference?

"I

n people's minds yes

,

it does

," Tarrillion says, adding "If

someone wants to commit a crime

, however,

where they live doesn't keep them from committing a crime.

" "GIven t

he proximity to my son's school

,

he could be out walking to and from

a

building or at recess

, and

the sex offender could approach my son or any one of the children

," one concerned parent says.

T

ina

A

bernathy agrees

,

but she also believes leaving the law up to an offender to follow is expecting too much.

"M

ake them take a class.

T

hey have classes for everything

else, so

there should be something to educate offenders and people in the community

," she points out.

After hearing about the problem in Perryville, W

anda

S

eeney with the

D

epartment of

C

orrections

says she

hopes to work with police to figure out how to keep better track of sex offenders.

R

ight now

,

offenders are expected to register with the county sheriff's departments

,

but again it's an obligation that's left up to them.

H

ere's how you can protect kids in your community

:

C

heck the sex offender web sites posted by your local police regularly.

I

f you hear of folks who might be suspicious living near a school

,

call police.